TOLEDO — This year’s Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics is a virtual event set for Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Almost 100 large and small businesses and nonprofits were nominated, and the judges have now decided which of them will be Finalists, and which will win the prestigious Torch.
The winners will be announced on the BBB Facebook, Twitter and YouTube sites. Go to www.bbbethics.org or the Facebook Toledo page to watch.
Companies, legal and medical practices and non-profits will be saluted for outstanding ethics in their treatment of their customers, suppliers and employees.