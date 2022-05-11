DELTA — An Archbold man on a motorcycle was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20A west of Ohio 109.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.
At 4:31 p.m., a Nissan Altima operated by Homero Rodriguez, 64, Wauseon, entered the roadway from a business and traveled west on Route 20A.
The Nissan Altima was struck in the rear by a westbound Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic operated by Alan Mandly, 62, Archbold, according to the Highway Patrol. Mandly’s motorcycle overturned onto its side.
Mandly was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, according to authorities. He was transported to the Fulton County Health Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Rodriguez was wearing his seat belt. He and his two passengers were not injured. The passengers were Miguel Gomez, 21, and Martin Mendoza, 46, both of Delta.
This crash remains under investigation at this time.