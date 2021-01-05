United Way of Greater Toledo has a new grant funding application for Wood County.
Representatives from community organizations working in education, health, housing or financial stability are invited to apply for three-year funding.
The Wood County grant application process closes Jan. 31.
For more information visit www.UnitedWayToledo.org/grant, or contact Kristie Peek, Wood County support specialist, at 419-352-2390 or kristie.peek@unitedwaywoodcounty.org, or Jill Bunge, senior director of impact, at 419-254-4648 or jill.bunge@unitedwaytoledo.org.