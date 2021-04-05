The Center for Regional Development and Bowling Green State University unveiled the Reimagining Rural Regions (R3) Initiative at the 2021 State of Region Conference.
An informational webinar was subsequently held on March 16 and is available for review on the R3 web page alongside a written copy of the questions and answers given following the short informational presentation.
The R3 Initiative, initially funded by a grant to CRD from the Economic Development Administration’s CARES Act, is a community-led placemaking effort that is designed to leverage the expertise and capacity of BGSU faculty, students and staff to enhance community assets to better position communities to retain and attract young workers, executives, and skilled workers.
Communities interested in more information or in applying for the program are encouraged to visit the R3 web page.
R3 applications will be accepted through Friday.
For more information, visit https://www.bgsu.edu/research-economic-development/center-for-regional-development/economic-recovery-and-resiliency-in-northwest-ohio/reimagining-rural-regions—r3—initiative.html