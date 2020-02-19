Apply for census jobs in Wood County - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Apply for census jobs in Wood County

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 3:15 pm

Apply for census jobs in Wood County

The U.S. Census Bureau has employment opportunities in Wood County.

According to a release by the U.S. Department of Commerce, there are hundreds of full time and part-time positions open.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 3:15 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]