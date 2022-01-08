The City of Bowling Green, in an effort to encourage the advancements of the Community Action Plan, has allocated funds for micro-grants ranging from $500 up to $5,000.
Individuals or organizations are encouraged to submit an application that meets the following conditions: advance the principles/ideals of the Community Action Plan, be well planned, demonstrate that funds will be effectively and efficiently used (where possible, show collaboration with others to reduce costs), and explain how receipt of the grant will impact the project. This explanation must be included as part of the grant application.
Applications are due by March 15, with possible second-round applications due by July 15, if funds remain. Successful applicants will be required to schedule and attend a council meeting following the event to report on the number of attendees, impact, and/or description of successes.
The grant application and more information about the Community Action Plan is available at www.bgohio.org.