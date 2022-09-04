apple truck

The Apple Truck, using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will make local stops on Thursday.

Like the Peach Truck, which brings southern peaches to the north, the Apple Truck offers the best of Michigan apples to over 120 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and South Carolina. The tour will commence in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and end in Florida in November.

