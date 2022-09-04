The Apple Truck, using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will make local stops on Thursday.
Like the Peach Truck, which brings southern peaches to the north, the Apple Truck offers the best of Michigan apples to over 120 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and South Carolina. The tour will commence in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and end in Florida in November.
The truck will make local stops on Thursday at Black Diamond Garden Center in Perrysburg on Thursday from 12-1:30 p.m. and the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St., from 3:30-5 p.m. It will also be at the Franklin Park Mall in Toledo from 9-10:30 a.m.
“We grew up visiting apple orchards as children, so we understand the joy that comes from biting into a truly fresh apple,” said Dale Apley, founder of the Apple Truck. The Apleys are sixth-generation Michiganders, and with a name like Apley, it is only natural that they should be in the apple business. “We had many friends and family who had moved away from Michigan and said they missed Michigan fresh apples.”
In most of the country, throughout the year, apples are either imported or stored in nitrogen warehouses for months before being delivered to supermarkets. The process yields an entirely different-tasting fruit. The Apple Truck’s apples are non-GMO apples grown on family-owned and operated farms, many of which have been in the same family for generations.
“Our partners use sustainable farming practices. They’re certified for taking the highest level of care of the land and the apples grown on it. In our view, there’s no question you can taste the difference between an apple grown with care and one grown without,” Apley said.
The Apple Truck’s apples are delivered directly after being picked from Michigan apple trees.
“Michigan apples’ secret sauce is Michigan is surrounded by the Great Lakes,” Apley said. Our apples benefit from the rich soil and cool temperatures.”
The Apple Truck will offer a Fun Box, a half-bushel and 20-pound box of apples, each consisting of an equal mix of a sweet variety and a semi-sweet variety freshly picked. New this year is a 12-pound box of Honeycrisp apples. They will also have Honeycrisp apple cider (pasteurized) and an Apple Pie Nut Mix. All items must be pre-ordered through www.theapple-truck.com.