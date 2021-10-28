WALBRIDGE — Lake Township has been ordered again to do maintenance on Drouillard Road, as a lawsuit winds through another court.
Last week, the 6th District Court of Appeals agreed that a 1977 contract on the road is void. The contract had to deal with an annexation of a rail yard into the village, which the township said it would not oppose — if Walbridge agreed to upkeep on Drouillard Road.
The 6th District Court had the case after Lake Township appealed a January Perrysburg Municipal Court ruling that found the 1977 contract was not signed by the village administrator at the time. It was “therefore … void and unenforceable.”
The court of appeals agreed that the Walbridge village administrator should have signed the 1977 agreement, which was signed by the mayor and clerk-treasurer.
“You have three different courts that agree with the Village of Walbridge,” said Mayor Ed Kolanko. “The road isn’t ours to maintain and the road is in Lake Township.”
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the administrator, said it’s doubtful that the township will continue the legal process, but ultimately the trustees will decide.
Another appeal would be an “expensive road for taxpayers,” Hummer said. He added that the trustees felt obligated to appeal the Perrysburg court ruling because maintaining Drouillard will also be expensive.
“I think the trustees did what they needed to do to protect the taxpayers of Lake Township … but if the courts have ruled on it, the courts have ruled on it,” he said.
“I’d rather be a friendly neighbor with Walbridge. I don’t think we need to fight with them,” Hummer said.
Kolanko said he hopes the township will accept the decision and fix the road.
“It seems like a big waste of taxpayer (dollars),” he said. “It’s embarrassing. … This is very petty. This is something that should not have happened.”
Kolanko said he made a public records request of the township and found that $10,000 in legal fees had already been spent on this.
“At the end of the day, it’s unfortunate that this has taken as much time and effort as it has,” he said.
The legal issue was in Wood County Common Pleas Court two years ago. Judge Matt Reger in August 2019 found that the township’s motion for summary judgment was not well taken and denied it.
Lake Township then took the issue to Perrysburg Municipal Court.
Who is responsible for the road came to a head in January 2019 when a pothole popped open and the two sides played a small game of chicken on who would repair it.
Lake Township blinked and sent a crew to fill it — but also put the $116 bill to Walbridge in the mail. The trustees then filed for summary judgment in common pleas court.
The township refers to the 1977 agreement stating it is the village’s duty to maintain Drouillard Road.
In 1977, Walbridge wanted to annex the rail yard so it could get the income from the rail jobs, Hummer said in a previous interview.
The 1977 agreement stated that the trustees would not oppose the annexation, and would formally state that in a letter to the county commissioners.
The second part of the agreement is “the village does hereby agree to maintain, repair and improve Drouillard Road between the southern boundary of the incorporated limits of the Village of Walbridge and the south section line of section 16 of Lake Township.
“That the village will at its own expense make the necessary repairs and maintenance to preserve the condition of the highway, and will service said highway in regard to snow removal, etc.”
In a January 2017 letter to Lake Township, the Walbridge administrator asked the trustees to revisit the 1977 agreement.
“You will find that in the nearly 40 years, there have been significant demographic population, commercial use and jurisdictional (City of Toledo) shifts affecting Drouillard Road. The original signatories were not empowered to bind jurisdictions in perpetuity,” the letter said
In a followup letter, the village said it would no longer maintain Drouillard Road, south of Walbridge.
“The roadway is located entirely within the jurisdiction of Lake Township,” the village stated. “This decision is supported by legal boundaries, taxing and police jurisdictions and the significant demographic changes in Lake Township.”