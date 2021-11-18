Four men accused in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student earlier this year were scheduled to be in court Thursday.
Despite previous announcements that they were to be present for their final pretrial, their appearances were waived and attorneys talked with Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman via telephone.
Scheduled to appear were Jacob Krinn, Daylen Dunson, Troy Henricksen and Canyon Caldwell.
All four defendants were scheduled to appear Dec. 16 for a pretrial conference. Their jury trial is scheduled to start Jan. 10.
Each is accused of felony manslaughter in the death of Stone Foltz, who died in March from a fatal level of alcohol intoxication after a hazing incident at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus house.