The 6th District Court of Appeals has heard eight cases from Wood County since March
The court upheld four judgments and reversed two made in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
It split a decision on one case and in another said it lacked jurisdiction.
• Dulce Casi appealed a 2019 sentence which followed her no contest pleas to multiple drug possession and drug trafficking charges and 10-year jail sentence.
“Because we find the appellant did not give unequivocal consent prior to the search of her vehicle, we reverse the court’s denial of her motion to suppress,” according to the appeal court’s decision, which filed its decision May 22.
Casi was stopped by a state trooper on Interstate 75 for marked lanes and travelling too close. A K-9 unit was called to search the vehicle but failed to indicate the presence of narcotics. While the trial court found, based on testimony, that Casi had consented to the search prior to the start of the search, such findings were not clearly supported.
“We find that the state failed to meet its burden to show that appellant gave consent to search her vehicle,” the appeals court wrote, adding that it found Casi was prevented from having a fair proceeding. The judgments were reversed, and the matter is remanded to the trial court.
• Kyren King appealed his five-year sentence following his conviction for two courts of trafficking in drugs and one count of trafficking marijuana.
He was indicted after drugs were found in his possession following an OVI checkpoint stop. He argued the trooper improperly used individual discretion in selecting King’s vehicle, which contained four African American males.
The checkpoint was held St. Patrick’s Day 2018 near the campus of Bowling Green State University. The trooper testified that when he approached the vehicle, he smelled raw marijuana and asked each man to exit the vehicle. Marijuana, THC, cocaine and Alprazolam pills were found in King’s bag in the trunk.
King asked the court to suppress on the argument of an arbitrary stop and the verdict did not follow the weight of evidence and that is was based on society’s view of dangerous and illegal drugs. He also claimed testimony by other vehicle occupants was suspect because their criminal charges were dismissed once they agreed to testify.
The motion to suppress was denied based on the trooper’s testimony that King’s vehicle was the next one in line, despite the patrol moving vehicles through to alleviate traffic backup. The appeals court ruled the checkpoint was conducted according to standards and neutral criteria, that the drugs were in fact found in King’s bag and that the verdict followed the evidence entered.
The appeals court decided May 22 that the judgment by the trial court was affirmed.
• Ronald Doogs appealed the court’s denial of his motion for a new trial based upon newly discovered evidence. He was sentenced in 2015 to 12 years and 6 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of rape and gross sexual imposition. He appealed the conviction, which the appeals court upheld in 2017. The Ohio Supreme Court denied further review in 2018.
In 2019, he filed a motion for a new trial based on his claim that there was a juror who was a relative of an employee in the prosecutor’s office.
The trial court denied the motion, saying there was no jury misconduct.
The appeals court ruled the motion for a new trial did not occur within the 14-day window after the verdict was rendered.
The appeals court upheld the trial court’s rulings in its decision filed March 27.
Meanwhile, Doogs appealed the denial by the trial court his motion to vacate and void conviction and sentence.
He appealed and filed a petition arguing ineffective assistance by counsel. The court denied the petition.
He filed a second petition in 2019 for post-conviction relief, claiming he was prevented from discovery of the facts in support of the petition because his trail attorney had recently been sanctioned for ethical violations relating to her representation of him.
The court again denied his petition and Doogs again appealed and the appeals court affirmed the trial court’s judgments.
Later in 2019, while another appeal was pending, Doogs filed a motion to vacate his conviction, claiming at no time did the state provide evidence from the alleged victim or any other witness that penetration had occurred.
But the local court did not have jurisdiction while the case was under appeal and should not have considered the motion to vacate.
The appeals court decided April 10 that “because the trial court’s order was a nullity, we lack jurisdiction to hear this appeal, and we therefore dismiss the appeal.”
The trial court was ordered to hold the order to vacate until all pending appeals are resolved.
• Johnathan Fitts appealed his conviction of two counts trafficking in cocaine, one court of complicity commission of an offense, and one count failure to appear. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
A confidential informant arranged three drug buys, which all occurred in January 2017 in Bradner. Police arrested Fitts after the third deal, which was for $2,500 in cocaine.
Police had audio and visual recordings of the drug transactions.
Before the case could be tried, the informant was killed in an accidental house fire. Fitts filed a motion that her statements be excluded as violating his ability to confront the witness as outlined in the Sixth Amendment.
The court decided admission of the statement’s did not violate Fitt’s right to confrontation because the statements were non-testimonial in nature.
Fitt’s counsel said in court she had no objections to the admission of the recordings.
The appeals court supported the trial court’s judgment in a decision filed March 27.
• Chester Pettaway Jr. appealed the trial court’s denial of his motion for a new trial.
He was indicted in 2016 for two counts trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in heroine, one count possession of heroin, and another count of trafficking in heroine under a different revised code.
In 2017, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison based on evidence collected after a drug buy that had occurred through a confidential informant. He filed an appeal to his conviction, which the appeals court upheld.
In 2019, Pettaway filed a motion for a new trial based upon newly discovered evidence. He alleged that the evidence included a newspaper article outlining multiple occasions in which a Tiffin Police Department secretary had taken cash from the drug task force’s evidence room. He argued if the jury had known the marked money was missing from evidence, it would not have believed the state’s theory that the money had been returned to circulation.
In mid-2019, the trial court denied the motion for a new trial, stating it was speculation that the secretary had taken the funds used in his drug transaction.
The appeals court decided Pettaway’s argument was flawed and, in its decision, filed March 27, it supported the local judgment.
• Anthony Stuffolino appealed his sentence of 180 days in jail following his community control violation.
He was placed on three years community control after his guilty plea in 2016 to one count of breaking and entering. In 2018, the state filed for revocation after Stuffolino tested positive for marijuana. The court extended his community control for one year. He again tested positive for marijuana after a second test was conducted in 2018.
In 2019, he failed to report to the probation department, and he was arrested.
He contends that while the 180-day sentence was not unlawful, the trial court abused its discretion in not ordering a lesser sentence.
The appeals court upheld the sentence in its decision filed March 20.
• Samuel Haynes Sr., of Weston, appealed his four-year sentence after he was found guilty of two counts corrupting another with drugs and one count aggravated possession of drugs.
The court found the conviction for corrupting another with drugs was not supported by sufficient evidence and reversed the trial court’s judgment and vacated the conviction.
The court’s judgment in the possession of drugs case was upheld.
The two counts of corruption stemmed from two overdoses that occurred in December 2017 after a man and woman overdosed after using heroin that they purchased from Haynes’ dealer in Toledo.
During the trial in October 2018, both people who overdosed were called as witnesses.
Both said they met Haynes at a substance abuse program in Bowling Green. The man said he eventually traded Suboxone to Haynes to heroin. The woman told the jury she and Haynes traveled to Toledo “over 40 times” to purchase heroin.
Haynes’ attorney asked for an acquittal on the corruption charges, stating no evidence was introduced to established that he furnished heroin as required to support a conviction. He also claimed the state did not prove Haynes owned the duffel bag of heroin seized from his van.
The state argued that it did not have to prove Haynes supplied the drugs, but he did participate by driving the two witnesses to his dealer in Toledo. The possession charge was supported by evidence that Haynes was the sole occupant of the van at the time drugs were seized from the duffel bag.
The jury sentenced Haynes to two years for each corruption charge, to be served consecutively, and 11 months for the possession charge, to be served concurrently with the other sentencing, for a total of four years.
In December 2018, Haynes filed his appeal that the state lacked the evidence that he administered, furnished, caused or induced the two witnesses to use heroin.
“We find a dearth of evidence that (Haynes) induced (the witnesses) to use drugs,” the appeals court ruled.
“Upon a thorough examination of the record before us, we conclude that the state’s evidence … does not establish that appellant administered or furnished heroin to (the witnesses,” the appeals court stated in its decision.
The appeals court filed its decision March 20.
• Pamela Jones appealed the trial court’s decision for her to pay costs via community service.
The appeals court found the decision rested on the erroneous conclusion that Jones was seeking waiver of costs and that such requests must be made at time of sentencing.
The appeals court reversed the decision on March 13 and sent the matter back to the trial court to consider the merits of Jones’ appeal.
At Jones’ sentencing in 2009, she entered a plea of no contest to one count trafficking in marijuana and was sentenced to eight years in prison with a mandatory fine of $7,500 and forfeiture of $790.
She appealed the conviction in 2010 which the appeals court did not accept.
In 2013, she filed a motion to perform community service in lieu of court costs and fines, and a month later the trial court denied the request.
She filed the same motion in 2019, saying she had performed 9,856 hours of community work while incarcerated. She asked that the service be applied toward her outstanding balance of 6,586.
The trial court again denied the request, stating such a motion must be made at sentencing.
Jones filed her appeal in May 2019.
Ohio Revised Code allows service in lieu of payment, and the appeals court remanded the case back to trial court with the order it examine the motion under an updated revised code.