Severe Weather Appalachia

Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history.

 Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky's governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling.

"We've still got a lot of searching to do," said Jerry Stacy, the emergency management director in Kentucky 's hard-hit Perry County. "We still have missing people."

