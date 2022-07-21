AP Poll Abortion

Abortion-rights protesters shout slogans and display banners after tying green flags to the fence of the White House during a protest to pressure on the Biden Administration to act and protect abortion in Washington, July 9, 2022. A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

 Gemunu Amarasinghe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide, according to a new poll that finds over half say they feel at least somewhat "sad" or "angry" about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The high court's decision asserted that abortion is not a constitutional right and handed states the authority to severely restrict or ban abortion. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester, but the most extreme measures introduced in some Republican-led states are at odds with the public — and with many of the people who live in them.

