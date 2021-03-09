Following the death of a Bowling Green State University student in an alleged hazing incident last week, new legislation is set to be introduced in the Ohio Senate next week. Actions have also been taken in the House and the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
Ohio Senators Theresa Gavarone, R-Ohio, and Stephanie Kunze, R-Hilliard, are joint sponsors.
“The idea of this bill, while it does enhance penalties, the idea is to push a change in campus culture,” Gavarone said.
They are adjusting legislation that was previously called Collin’s Law, after Collin Wiant, an Ohio University freshman who died from a hazing incident on Nov. 12, 2018. The anti-hazing bill was approved in the Ohio House in the last session which was named after him. It then went to the Senate and was not voted on in the last season.
On Monday, Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, along with state Rep. Michael Sheehy, D-Oregon, re-introduced a bill in the statehouse formerly known as House Bill 310, or Collin’s Law: The Ohio Anti-Bullying and Hazing Act.
“Previous legislation passed overwhelmingly in the House with broad bipartisan support in the last General Assembly,” Ghanbari said.
While the re-introduced bill will have to go through the legislative process again, it is starting off where the last one finished.
The new legislation differs from the way it was previously introduced in the Senate. This new bill would elevate the hazing penalties and no longer include bullying legislation that bogged it down in the education committee, Gavarone said. With the bill not leaving that committee, senators couldn’t vote on it, she said.
“The Senate has been working on that legislation and working with interested parties for two years. Ours is going to be a little different. This doesn’t deal with bullying. It focuses on hazing,” Gavarone said.
The bill would do more than just remove the sections that held it in committee.
“It adds specificity to the definition of hazing, but creates an offense of aggravated hazing, which would be a second-degree felony. It has some reporting requirements in there, if hazing is happening, and it requires the chancellor of higher education to develop a state-wide educational plan for preventing hazing. It’s really to be a model policy that would be distributed to all institutions of higher education in Ohio,” Gavarone said.
BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz died Sunday after an alleged hazing incident off campus on Thursday. He reportedly drank a bottle of alcohol.
“That one really shook me to the core,” said Gavarone, who is a BGSU graduate. “Certainly, your heart just breaks for the family. I can’t even imagine. You send your child to college and you just have so many hopes for a bright future and so many dreams, and then to get a call like this is unimaginable. It hits close to home.
“Our son is a junior at BGSU right now. He did not know Stone Foltz directly, but he has a lot of friends who did. It just really hits hard.”
The Ohio chancellor of higher education also has Bowling Green ties. Randy Gardner is a BGSU graduate and he is a former state senator and representative from Bowling Green.
“I understand, from talking with the senators, that there may be provisions in the bill that provide some direction to universities regarding hazing from the chancellor’s office. I have not been involved in drafting that, but certainly if the legislator believes that there is a role to play in providing the best support and guidance possible, we would like to be involved in that, but that is the prerogative of the legislature to right the laws,” Gardner said.
He has already asked the public universities provide his office with anti-hazing policies, which his office is now reviewing.
There has been communication between the offices and Gov. Mike DeWine.
“I basically represent the governor in this process and the governor has said publicly, strongly, that he supports stronger penalties, criminal penalties, for hazing violations,” Gardner said. “There are 10 or 11 other states that have hazing as some form of a felony and this bill, when introduced, is likely to include felony provisions for being involved in hazing, especially if drugs or alcohol are involved.”
Gardner was part of a call held Tuesday morning with presidents of the state’s public universities with DeWine.
“The governor basically made clear his support for legislation that would strengthen anti-hazing laws,” Gardner said. “We will be as involved as the legislators would like us to be involved in the process. Respectfully, it is a legislative matter in terms of whether the law gets changed or not. I think there is pretty strong bi-partisan support to work on this issue.”
When the bill is formally introduced it will be assigned a number. Gavarone expects that reading and assignment to take place next week in a non-voting session.