Fauci Retirement

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. \Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci and his tumultuous experience during the COVID-19 pandemic are the focus of a PBS "American Masters" documentary.

The film follows Fauci at home and at work during a 14-month period starting from President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021, PBS announced Wednesday.

0
1
0
0
0