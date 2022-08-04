Kamann and Moritz

Matt Kamann, fire battalion chief, left, was recognized for 23 years of service. Kamann retired from Lake Township last month. He is pictured with Bruce Moritz, fire chief.

MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15.

0
0
1
0
0