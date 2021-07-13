A fix to Buttonwood Park has become more complicated.
At Tuesday’s Wood County Park District meeting, held at Carter Historic Farm, the board heard that a neighboring dike has made a re-design of the Perrysburg Township park on the Maumee River challenging.
Jack McDonough, a landscape designer with the Edge Group, Toledo, has been working on the Buttonwood design since the park was first heavily damaged by ice jams in 2015. The park was again damaged by ice in February 2019.
McDonough said that a stable adjacent to the park has put in a dike that could affect Buttonwood. River Hollow Farms also had substantial ice damage and put in a dike perpendicular to the river to prevent future damage, McDonough said.
The mounding is 12 feet tall, adds soil and changes landscape in a flood plain, he said, causing “a significant amount of change.”
Board member Denny Parish asked if water from the dike could flow onto the Buttonwood property.
“There is potential to do that,” McDonough said.
“Anything we do at Buttonwood is subject to that dike,” Parish said. “I’m not sure you have the ability to improve your land at the detriment of an adjacent land owner.”
Park Director Neil Munger said that there will be a hearing on the dike with the Wood County Planning Commission.
Board member Bill Cameron asked Munger to take the board’s attorney and an Edge Group representative, with the photos and graphs that McDonough presented, to the hearing.
“It needs to be gone,” Cameron said of the dike.
Munger said that the property owners maintain that the dike has been there for years, although he does not know its history.
“We’ve owned that property for 25 years and I’ve never seen a dike there,” he said.
The property owner has the burden of proof, Munger said.
McDonough was asked if the park district could make landscape changes to prevent future ice damage from the river.
There is federal oversight in this area and soil can’t be added to change a floodplain, he said.
“It’s one of those issues that’s tricky to deal with,” McDonough said.
The park board in March 2019 voted to close Buttonwood after ice floes, caused by a hard freeze then a rapid thaw, washed out a lot of the park and scarred trees. This also occurred four years previously and the board spent $100,000 to repair the damage.
The park was mostly a primitive site, with some camping areas and soccer fields. It is popular during the walleye run, has been the home of an annual pow-wow and hosted the Jan. 1 polar plunge one year.
It’s going to hard to invest in Buttonwood again, Parish said.
“I’m just skeptical,” he said.
Board member Tom Myers said he lives near the park.
“It’s a shame at this point in time. It’s just in a very unique location that this just keeps happening over and over,” Myers said.
Munger said that Tuesday’s presentation was informational and the board was not being asked for a commitment to the park.
Parish said there are two questions that need to be addressed before Buttonwood is revisited: What can be done about the dike and is the board going to invest in an improvement.
“But I think you have to answer the first question before you go to the second,” Parish said.
“There is more to discuss yet,” Munger said.
A message left for comment with River Hollow Farm was not immediately returned.