A Toledo man charged with riot has taken a plea deal.
Dominic Haslinger, 21, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He is the third of six men accused of participating in a downtown brawl in July.
Haslinger pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault, both fourth-degree felonies.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said she will recommend community control sanctions at sentencing, which was set for March 7.
Mack said she could impose a sentence of 18 months in prison on each charge.
Haslinger was indicted in August for the riot charge and felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
Also indicted in the case were Paul Somerville, 20, Bowling Green; Diego R. Shumate, 20, Sandusky; Isiah C. Harrison, 21, Bowling Green; Quentin M. Banks Jr., 19, Bowling Green; and Joshua D. Miller, 21, Bowling Green.
Somerville has pleaded guilty to the riot charge and two amended charges of aggravated assault.
He will be sentenced Feb. 28.
Shumate has pleaded guilty to aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault.
He will be sentenced Jan. 24.
Harrison has pleaded not guilty to two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot. His next pretrial is set for Jan. 24.
Banks has pleaded not guilty to two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot. His pretrial/change of plea hearing is set for Feb. 7
Blackburn said Haslinger, along with his co-defendants, engaged in several fights downtown on July 11.
She said video evidence shows the group, in a state of rage, engaged in a fight that knocked a victim unconscious. The victim was on the ground for several minutes, Blackburn said.
The victim in the second assault charge went to help the first victim, and the group engaged in a fight with him, causing serious physical harm, including several chipped teeth.
According to Ohio Revised Code, aggravated riot occurs when four or more others participate in disorderly conduct with the purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for Miller’s arrest. He was indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot.