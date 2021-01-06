CRIDERSVILLE — For the second time in a week, a high-speed traffic chase that played out on Interstate 75 ended in the village of Cridersville.
According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday troopers attempted to stop Cortez Larkin, 38, of Columbus, for a speeding violation near Bowling Green. The vehicle was subsequently found to be stolen.
Larkin failed to stop for troopers, and the chase began. Law enforcement agencies deployed tire deflation devices in multiple locations during the pursuit, and at least one of those attempts was successful, flattening the two front tires of the 2015 Ford Escape. Larkin, however, continued to drive the vehicle on the rims for several miles. Troopers were attempting a rolling roadblock near the National Road exit in Cridersville to stop the pursuit when Larkin intentionally stuck a patrol cruiser.
Larkin and his passenger, Kaneasha De Ann Price, 37, of Columbus, were taken into custody without incident. Larkin was charged with speeding, failure to comply, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence. He was also found to have multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. Price was charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence. Both were incarcerated at the Wood County Justice Center.
Two patrol cruisers sustained minor damage during the pursuit.
David Roper, 22, of Jackson, Michigan, led troopers on a similar high-speed chase along I-75 on Dec. 29. Roper’s vehicle exited the interstate at the National Road exit and drove west on Main Street of the village.
After crossing the railroad tracks at a high rate of speed, his SUV went airborne. Roper lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree, smashed into two parked cars and caught fire.
Roper was originally charged with fleeing, a third-degree felony. A Hancock County grand jury is expected to meet soon to consider additional charges against him.