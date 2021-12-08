A dumpster fire near downtown on Tuesday night is under investigation.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a dumpster fire at 7:09 p.m. in the 400 block of North Main Street.
This makes the third intentionally-set fire in the city in the past two weeks.
On Nov. 30 around 11:50 p.m., cardboard boxes behind Beckett’s Burger Bar, 163 S. Main St., were set on fire. The cardboard was stacked in front of the stairway that leads to the second floor of the building.
Brandon Shirkey, 28, Bowling Green, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated arson. He posted $25,000 bond on Dec. 3 and was released from jail.
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips regarding the Nov. 30 fire at Super Wash Car Wash, 1003 N. Prospect St.
Anyone who has information, photo or videos should call 800-589-2728.