A second catalytic converter has been reported stolen, just one block from the location of an earlier incidence.
The Bowling Green Police Division report indicates the converter was taken from a 2002 Honda CR-V
The vehicle was parked in the 300 block of South Mercer Road Jan. 14 and the owner discovered the theft Wednesday. Also taken were two oxygen sensors. The repairs totaled $1,800.
Another catalytic converter was reported stolen Wednesday from a 2002 Honda Accord parked in the 200 block of South Mercer Drive.
The converter contains precious metals that are valuable for resale.