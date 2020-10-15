The Wood County Bicentennial Committee and the Wood County Commissioners held guided tours of the historic Wood County Courthouse on Saturday. The tours were part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Wood County in 2020, and the 125th anniversary of the courthouse in 2021. The tours were led by former Wood County Auditor Mike Sibbersen and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.