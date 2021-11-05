PERRYSBURG — Every seat was filled in council chambers on Tuesday as angry residents of the Perrysburg Heights community worried about possible annexation by the city.
The meeting was a committee of the whole convened for the release a new draft city land use plan and for public comment on that plan.
Annexation of the Perrysburg Heights community concerned residents because the plan included building a park where houses now stand.
“We are still not the city. We should never be a part of this conversation,” said Leah Delaoponce, a Heights resident.
Anita Sanchez-Serda, Perrysburg Heights Association co-founder, said they want to remain as is, not part of the city.
“I never thought in my lifetime that I would be standing in front of the City of Perrysburg dealing with an … issue on eliminating 79 families homes in Perrysburg Heights by this report that you paid $80,000 for, to tell us that we need green space and in our community and roundabouts,” Sanchez-Serda said.
More than a hundred people listened as council President Jonathan Smith started the meeting by pointing out that no action could be taken at a committee of the whole meeting, and that no action regarding the draft plan was on the agenda for council, which was meeting after this one.
“The City of Perrysburg has no plans to annex the Perrysburg Heights community to the city as a result of this land use plan. The City of Perrysburg will not use eminent domain to tear down homes to create a new park. The City of Perrysburg will not be forcing zoning changes on the properties within the Perrysburg Heights community,” Smith said.
Council members made suggestions for modifications to the draft, pointing out what they considered deficiencies in both the planning and scope of the document.
The reason for the plan was growth in the city. The presentation was made by Aaron Domini, with the consulting firm OHM Advisors, who created the plan.
The city has had a 20% increase in population since the year 2,000. The current population is 23,202 and it is expected to grow by as much as 400 per year until 2040. That would be an estimated 7,596 residents, or 3,114 housing units.
Survey research showed that the defining element of the community was the school district, and growth was considered the biggest challenge. Of the respondents, 89% plan to continue living in the city five years from now and 37% believe the city should grow, both with more housing within the city limits as well as some form of annexation.
The consultants believe that redevelopment within the city should be concentrated in three areas: The south side of downtown, South Boundary and in the Boundary Crossing area.
Each of those areas should include mixed-use shopping around green space, with increased housing surrounding it, in the form of townhouses.
A similar concept was suggested for the Perrysburg Heights community.
Perrysburg Heights was formed in the 1920s primarily of residents of the Mexican and Irish immigrant communities.
The Heights area is directly east of the Levis Commons development and is part of Perrysburg Township.
Domini suggested that there would be benefits from becoming part of the city. He said annexation could create a green space in the center, as well as new and improved roads.
“There is already increased traffic,” Domini said. “We talked about these capital improvements, so maybe we should study them a little bit more and give some credence to how we should make the capital improvements in the neighborhood.”
Councilman Mark Weber questioned Domini about the timing of the addition of the Heights as a fourth focus area for growth, which was after the last community engagement event on April 8.
“Had anyone from the Heights known that we were even considering putting up a piece of the township as one of our focus areas, wouldn’t we have let the people of that focus area specifically, let them know that we were going to be talking about that area?” Weber asked. “I think everybody assumed that it was a city plan, so city residents were going to have input on this. So why would someone from the township want to have input if they weren’t told they were gonna be part?”
The crowd cheered and clapped after Weber spoke.
“I went through this plan very carefully,” Weber said as he noted parts of the plan, like the table of contents, that did not mention the Heights. “We may have had this many participants from the township during the community engagement had we told them we were going to include them.”
Councilman Cory Kuhlman said that there had been contact from the Fair Housing Center asking about inclusion of affordable, low income housing. He then asked that the plan include low income housing.
Domini replied, “I would advise against it because I believe it too prescriptive.”
Councilman Barry VanHoozen asked how the residential legacy of the area might be preserved.
Domini said that it is in the land use plan that a legacy neighborhood should be identified for future zoning reference.