The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over National mobilization was kicked off on Wednesday and extends through Sept. 6, Labor Day weekend.
The Wood County Safe Communities Coalition held a press event to announce the launch at the Wooster Green space next to the Bowling Green Police Department.
“Impaired driving is not acceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home. Always remember to plan ahead if you will be celebrating. If you plan to drink, plan ahead for a sober driver to take you home,” said Aimee Coe, keynote speaker, with the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board.
Also represented at the event was Wood County Hospital and police officers from Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Lake Township, Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
This year the Olivarez family, owners of El Zarape and Guajillos restaurants in Bowling Green, will be using special labels to seal carry-out liquor containers with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over message.
“Kids are going back to school, especially colleges and so forth around here,” said Lt. Shaun Robinson said with the patrol. “You have the tractor pulls. You have a lot going on at the same time. We want to make sure everyone, first and foremost has a great time with whatever they are doing, but that they plan ahead and they don’t risk everyone’s life on the road, including theirs. If they are impaired, however they got they way and with whatever they consumed, that they don’t get behind the wheel of that car.”
Sandy Wiechman, safe communities coordinator, pointed out some statistics related to impaired driving.
The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver, resulting in an average of one person killed every 52 minutes that year.
While typically associated with Labor Day weekend, several events take place locally that bring more people into town and tend to increase risky behavior.
BGSU Lt. Mark Nemire said that students have started moving into residence halls, with classes for all students starting next week.
“I think this year is a lot different than last year was, because we have a lot more people coming to campus, COVID’s dialed back a little bit, but during move-in weekend we also have tractor pulls. So we have a lot more people in the city and the county, and of course, on campus. So we’re going to have more patrols out and a lot more officers being visible,” Nemire said.
Coe reminded people of the resources available to get help with alcohol, drug and mental health issues.
“If they were a little fearful about getting into treatment during the pandemic, we are encouraging people there are other options, like telehealth and other resources that they can use. We know that a lot of people were fearful of going in to use those substance abuse services. So we are just really encouraging people that they are still out there, taking clients and we are still here to help,” Coe said.
“They never really stopped, but they did shift and change. Each community mental health agency did things a little differently. Some went completely remote and did everything telehealth. Some just didn’t do groups but still did individual appointments in the office.”