Pastor Cliff Lea preaches over a parking lot filled with cars during a drive-in service at the First Baptist Church of Leesburg on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. With coronavirus prevention measures shuttering houses of worship, pastors across the country are urging parishioners to use their cars to safely bring their communities closer together. Drive-in churches are popping up so worshipers can assemble. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)