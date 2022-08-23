Short Term Rentals Housing Crisis

Sean Bailey sits in his bedroom, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Bailey, who moved to Steamboat Springs in 2019, has been on a waitlist for three years to get one of Steamboat's affordable housing apartments. He says the 12-foot-by-12-foot space serves as his living room, dining room, den and office. 

 AP Photo/Thomas Peipert

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In the Colorado ski town of Steamboat Springs, motels line the freeway, once filled with tourists eager to pitch down the slopes or bathe in the local hot springs.

Now residents like Marc McDonald, who keep the town humming by working service-level jobs, live in the converted motels. They cram into rooms, some with small refrigerators and 6-foot-wide kitchens, or even just microwave kitchenettes. Others live in mobile homes.

0
0
0
0
0