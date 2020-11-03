The Northwest Wood Ambulance District’s 6-mill replacement levy has passed.

The issue garnered 1,445 votes for and 562 votes against, according to unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections.

The levy will run for three years.

The district provides EMS service to Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Township, Tontogany and Washington Township.

By going with a replacement levy, the district will collect an estimated additional $24,201 annually.

The cost to an owner of a home with a tax value of $100,000 is $210 annually, according to the Wood County Auditor’s Office.

The money will be used to provide one advanced life support ambulance 24/7, staffed by two paramedics.

Other unofficial results from county issues include:

Jerry City village 3-mill renewal

Yes 82, No 82

Custar village 3.2-mill renewal

Yes 65, No 23

Luckey village 1.9-mill renewal

Yes 369, No 148

Milton Center village 2.5-mill renewal

Yes 36, No 33

Milton Center village 5-mill renewal

Yes 33, No 36

Millbury village 1-mill renewal

Yes 442, No 180

Risingsun village 2-mill renewal

Yes 129, No 92

Weston village 1.9-mill renewal

Yes 384, No 205

Freedom Twp. 1-mill renewal

Yes 1,272, No 299

Freedom Twp. 1.75-mill additional

Yes 807, No 748

Freedom Twp. 3-mill renewal

Yes 1,222, No 329

Jackson Twp. 2-mill renewal

Yes 253, No 89

Lake Twp. 1-mill renewal

Yes 4,408, No 1,321

Milton Twp. 1.5-mill additional

Yes 270, No 268

Milton Twp. 2.5-mill renewal

Yes 331, No 204

Perry Twp. 0.5-mill renewal and 0.5-mill increase

Yes 526, No 300

Perrysburg Twp. 2-mill renewal

Yes 4,981, No 1,910

Perrysburg Twp. 3-mill renewal

Yes 4,577 No 2,267

Troy Twp. 1.2-mill renewal

Yes 1,620, No 479

Webster Twp. Renewal and decrease 3.1 mills

Yes 631, No 136

Henry Twp. road district 2-mill renewal

Yes 225, No 121

Lake Twp. (unincorporated) 2.5-mill additional

Yes 2,098, No 1,473

Middleton Twp. road district 2-mill replacement

Yes 1,802, No 911

Seneca Co. health district 0.3-mill replacement

Yes 211, No 154

Ninja Hibachi weekday liquor sales

Yes 697, No 120

Ninja Hibachi Sunday liquor sales

Yes 646, No 173

Inside the Five Sunday liquor sales

Yes 414, No 82

