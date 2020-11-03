The Northwest Wood Ambulance District’s 6-mill replacement levy has passed.
The issue garnered 1,445 votes for and 562 votes against, according to unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections.
The levy will run for three years.
The district provides EMS service to Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Township, Tontogany and Washington Township.
By going with a replacement levy, the district will collect an estimated additional $24,201 annually.
The cost to an owner of a home with a tax value of $100,000 is $210 annually, according to the Wood County Auditor’s Office.
The money will be used to provide one advanced life support ambulance 24/7, staffed by two paramedics.
Other unofficial results from county issues include:
Jerry City village 3-mill renewal
Yes 82, No 82
Custar village 3.2-mill renewal
Yes 65, No 23
Luckey village 1.9-mill renewal
Yes 369, No 148
Milton Center village 2.5-mill renewal
Yes 36, No 33
Milton Center village 5-mill renewal
Yes 33, No 36
Millbury village 1-mill renewal
Yes 442, No 180
Risingsun village 2-mill renewal
Yes 129, No 92
Weston village 1.9-mill renewal
Yes 384, No 205
Freedom Twp. 1-mill renewal
Yes 1,272, No 299
Freedom Twp. 1.75-mill additional
Yes 807, No 748
Freedom Twp. 3-mill renewal
Yes 1,222, No 329
Jackson Twp. 2-mill renewal
Yes 253, No 89
Lake Twp. 1-mill renewal
Yes 4,408, No 1,321
Milton Twp. 1.5-mill additional
Yes 270, No 268
Milton Twp. 2.5-mill renewal
Yes 331, No 204
Perry Twp. 0.5-mill renewal and 0.5-mill increase
Yes 526, No 300
Perrysburg Twp. 2-mill renewal
Yes 4,981, No 1,910
Perrysburg Twp. 3-mill renewal
Yes 4,577 No 2,267
Troy Twp. 1.2-mill renewal
Yes 1,620, No 479
Webster Twp. Renewal and decrease 3.1 mills
Yes 631, No 136
Henry Twp. road district 2-mill renewal
Yes 225, No 121
Lake Twp. (unincorporated) 2.5-mill additional
Yes 2,098, No 1,473
Middleton Twp. road district 2-mill replacement
Yes 1,802, No 911
Seneca Co. health district 0.3-mill replacement
Yes 211, No 154
Ninja Hibachi weekday liquor sales
Yes 697, No 120
Ninja Hibachi Sunday liquor sales
Yes 646, No 173
Inside the Five Sunday liquor sales
Yes 414, No 82