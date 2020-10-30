The NorthWest Wood Ambulance District is asking those entities it supports to provide support in return.
The district, which provides EMS service to Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Township, Tontogany and Washington Township, has put a 6-mill replacement levy on Tuesday’s ballot.
The 6-mill levy will run for three years and was first approved in 2017.
The district has been in existence since 1993, when it was subcontracted through LifeStar. It has been operating independently since February 2016, said Chief Jim Potter.
It is funded through tax dollars and the billing for services, he said. It is not subsidized by the entities served.
It operated with $649,041 in expenses in 2019, according to Fiscal Officer Jeannette Coburn.
By going with a replacement levy, the district will collect an estimated additional $24,201 annually, or an estimated $631,940.
The cost to an owner of a home with a tax value of $100,000 is $210 annually, according to the Wood County Auditor’s Office.
The money will be used to provide one advanced life support ambulance 24/7, staffed by two paramedics, Potter said.
There are six full-time paramedics on staff and six on-call, he said.