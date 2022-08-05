Amazon-Acquisition-iRobot

A Roomba 980 vacuum cleaning robot is presented during a presentation in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015. Amazon on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion. The company sells its robots worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

 Eugene Hoshiko

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Friday announced it has agreed to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.7 billion, scooping up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns from anti-monopoly and privacy advocates about Amazon's market power and ability to gain deeper insights into consumers' lives.

iRobot sells its products worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum, which would join voice assistant Alexa, the Astro robot and Ring security cameras and others in the list of smart home features offered by the Seattle-based e-commerce and tech giant.

