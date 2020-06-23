ROSSFORD — Amazon is on the cusp of hiring at the new fulfillment center and plans on doubling the number of employees originally anticipated.
“They would like to hire 1,200 employees between July and August of this year and they will be doing all of that hiring on AmazonJobs.com, but within the next year they would like to have 3,000 employees at the fulfillment center,” Allyson Murray, city administrator, said.
Amazon expects to start receiving goods on Sept. 5 and shipping on Sept. 10, she said.
Mayor Neil MacKinnon III met with Amazon officials last week.
“Most of (the hiring) will be done online, because of COVID,” MacKinnon said.
He elaborated on the current status of the facility.
“Right now, from what I understand, they are putting the robots and conveyors, and all that hardware in. They are working seven days a week there and they have about 550 people working on the site,” MacKinnon said.
In addition to the facility, the city is working with Amazon on a $4.9 million road revitalization project for Deimling Road.
Rossford County recently approved a $300,000 commitment to the project. This includes a $250,000 grant for the county engineer and a $200,000 pledge, $150,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation and $100,000 pledges each from the Wood County Commissioners and port authority.
“They have been great to work with, both Amazon, Duke Realty and the general contractor, the Ryan Company,” MacKinnon said.
He said that Amazon representatives will be at an Aug. 25 Rossford business association luncheon.
The infrastructure project is expected to open up an additional 300-500 acres of land adjacent to the Amazon property for commercial development.
“The City of Rossford is very excited to welcome Amazon,” Murray said. “This is a great time to be offering jobs to the community. I know a lot of people lost their jobs due to the COVID crisis and this is an opportunity to get a really good job with a really good company.”