ROSSFORD — Council is not likely to make 2021 budget cuts, despite the $1.3 million economic impact of the coronavirus, because business growth from facilities like the new Amazon Fulfillment Center is already positively impacting next year’s planning.
A first reading of the 2021 budget resolution was made at the Monday meeting. Council members are taking the opportunity between readings to analyze and discuss details of revenues and expenditures.
“Our objective is to have a 6-month general fund reserve. Throughout the year there will be ebbs and flows to the general fund. Right now the adjustments will be bringing us really close, at about 5.9 months. With what we have in FY 2021, there are some pretty beefy projects and we have cut it down significantly from what we wanted to do,” Councilman Bob Densic said.
“There are two resolutions every year. We make adjustments from the 2020 year, and those adjustments will carry over onto the FY 2021 budget. There are also quarterly adjustments.”
Densic discussed items from the finance and insurance committee meeting on Nov. 9.
Concerns from the committee are based on an estimated 2021 general fund balance of 3.82 months, which is below the recommended 6-month reserve.
To hit the budget reserve the committee would have to make approximately $1.3 million in cuts, but Amazon growth will potentially fill the gap.
“We’re taking a very cautious approach to begin with. We certainly expect to see continued growth, not only with Amazon, but with other properties in the Crossroads. As jobs increase, income tax revenue will increase and then we will have further discussions for adjustments to the budget,” Densic said. “It is my hope that the continued growth at the Crossroads will allow us to lower the income tax rate, as well as letting us invest in city infrastructure.”
Amazon is projecting that 500 positions will be filled at the new location by March, with employment levels continuing to grow throughout the year. Previously reported totals should exceed 1,500.
Initial income tax assumptions from Amazon are $350,000. If the hiring assumptions are accurate, and quarterly updates in 2021 continue in the same growth pattern, Rossford Administrator Allyson Murray and Finance Director Gina Schell will also increase budget predictions as the year progresses.
The budgeted capital improvements include a salt barn, parking lot paving, a streets/sidewalk preventative maintenance plan and $150,000 for street improvements.
There would also be the rehabbed annex, which was the “gears building” at the former Eagle Point elementary school. It will house the new emergency operations center, safety training area, planning and zoning and economic development offices.
“We’re actually doing a property split, to use the annex and then there will be a request for proposal for the development of the school and land. With both Eagle Point and Indian Hills, the (school) district turned them over to the city, as a part of legal settlement over zoning issues at the new Rossford Elementary,” Densic said.
Densic also said a request for proposals is already out for the Indian Hills property.
“It’s a backup emergency planning area and its primary function is zoning and economic development,” Densic said.
The budget also includes increases in cost for solid waste, 2-3% salary increases and the hiring of an additional part-time zoning employee.
In a related resolution, council approved the name change for the Annex to the Mark G. Zuchowski Safety, Planning & Zoning Annex, in honor of Zuchowski for his roles as zoning inspector and mayor from 1991-2003.
In other business, council authorized the purchase of a new snow plow for $106,000 from Valley Ford of Huron. The price is under the state purchasing contract at the lowest state negotiated cost.