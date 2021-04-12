A Williams County man has been accused of stealing Apple products from a Rossford business where he worked.
Jordan R. Tressler, 29, of Edon, was indicted Wednesday for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
On Dec. 23 in Rossford, police responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center for a report of an employee theft. Loss prevention reported Tressler had stolen from the company on several occasion with a total loss of $8,635.
Tressler reportedly worked on the line, placing items into packaging for shipping. Loss prevention reported he would select Apple products from the plastic totes. He would allegedly hide the items in his clothes and mark the items as missing in the computer system, claiming that the items were never in the plastic tote.
Tressler admitted to police he had taken the items, which included 10-12 Apple watches, an AirPod Pro and two iPads, according to the police report.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday presented 23 bills of indictment, including the following persons.
Zachary William Britton, 29, of Monroe, Michigan, and currently in jail, was indicted for endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
On March 10, the highway patrol was alerted by Toledo police that they were in a pursuit of a vehicle southbound on Interstate 75 that was at a gas station on Buck Road. The trooper activated the patrol car’s light bar and attempted to stop the vehicle. Britton allegedly swerved around the police car and headed west on Buck Road at approximately 60 mph. He allegedly swerved around vehicles on Buck Road before heading southbound on I-75. The police report indicated he swerved between all three lanes of travel, drove on the left shoulder in order to pass vehicles, and drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph.
A Perrysburg Township police officer took over as the primary unit in pursuit. Britton allegedly continued for approximately 15 miles before stop sticks deflated his tires. His vehicle was finally blocked in and forced to stop at the Circle K at 1602 E. Wooster St. Britton had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle. A 5-year-old boy and his mother were also in the vehicle.
Other indictments:
Eric Lamont Wilson, 28, Bowling Green, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 4, he was allegedly found in possession of alleged methamphetamine.
Kevin Horner, 35, Westland, Michigan, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. On June 5, 2018, he failed to appear as required after being released on his own recognizance in connection with a felony charge. A nationwide warrant had been issued after he failed to appear for an intervention in lieu of conviction hearing after being indicted for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Robert Edward Gover III, 36, Maumee, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor, and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. On Nov. 25 in Millbury, he is accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause harm to a family member who was pregnant, then fleeing in her Hyundai Tiburon without her consent.
Franklin Gabriel Cady, 23, Monroe, Michigan, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, a minor misdemeanor. On March 7 in Portage, he allegedly took possession of a 2019 Ford Explorer while knowing or having reasonable cause to believe the truck had been stolen. He was stopped for doing 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, then fled. Police pursued him for 20 miles at speeds reaching 120 mph, ending in a crash in Hancock County.
Jonathan Capri Shelton Jr., 25, Toledo, for illegal conveyance of drugs or abuse into grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 5, he was booked into the jail. During the booking process, deputies reportedly noticed he was clenching his right hand. When deputies opened his hand, a white pill fell onto the floor. The BCII lab determined the pill was methamphetamine.
Alex Arlon Jones, 43, Bowling Green, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Feb. 17, he allegedly threw a tablet, striking a family member on the left side of the face beside the left eye, causing serious damage. She was on the phone at the time and the other person overheard the alleged victim ask, “why are you hitting me.” Jones had previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence in Illinois.
Shaston Michael Kazmierczak, 26, Waterville, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and telecommunications fraud, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 22, he is accused of taking miscellaneous parts and supplies while using company funds. The First Solar property was valued at more than $7,500.
Vernell Marcus Edwards, 28, Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. On Feb. 12, he is accused of transporting or preparing for shipment marijuana equal to or exceeding 200 grams.
Thurston Raphael Blaylock, 31, Detroit, for trafficking in marijuana. On Oct. 1, he is accused of transporting or preparing for shipment marijuana equal to or exceeding 200 grams.
George O. Fanelli, 58, Perrysburg, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. On Jan. 19, he is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family member. He had previously pleaded guilty to three domestic violence offenses, all in Luca County, in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Justin Robert Wonnell, 39, Maumee, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and violating a protection order, a third-degree felony. On March 7, he is accused of pushing a family member into the kitchen cabinets, causing her to fall out of her wheelchair. He said he was aware of the protection order and said the victim had requested he come to her home. He had previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence in Lucas County in 2019.
Andrew James Fredritz, 33, Wharton, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 21 at the southbound rest area on I-75, police responded to an unresponsive male slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. Narcan was administered in the ambulance. It was ineffective and he was taken to Wood County Hospital. When EMS removed him from the vehicle, the highway patrol trooper observed a hypodermic needle on the floorboard on the driver’s side as well as a metal spoon with chunks of a white powdery substance.
Co-defendants Jhaniyia Monteairra Johnson, 28, Lexington, Kentucky, and Jasmielle Keiaris Johnson, 21, Jackson, Mississippi, for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both third-degree felonies, and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 28, they allegedly had in their possession and was preparing to distribute oxycodone in excess of the bulk amount; and were found in possession of heroin.
Jennifer Gwen Seaman, 35, Belleville, Michigan, for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin, both second-degree felonies; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On July 21, she was found in possession of 10-20 grams of a fentanyl-related compound she allegedly was preparing for distribution. She also was found in possession of at least 10 grams of heroin as well as cocaine.
Co-defendants Azalea Davis Jackson, 20, and Emmanuel Keith Slappy-Thrash, 30, both of Knoxville, Tennessee, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of hashish, a fifth-degree felony. On Feb. 8 at during a traffic stop at milepost 191 on I-75, they were allegedly found with a loaded gun in their vehicle which was accessible to the driver or passenger. A probable cause search of the vehicle found suspected marijuana and THC wax.
Eric Karl Hatch, 54, Toledo, for passing bad checks and and forgery, both fifth-degree felonies. On Dec. 8 in Rossford, he allegedly committed fraud at Eight Federal Credit Union by attempting to cash two fictitious checks, one valued at $1,851 and one valued at $950.
Justin Payne, 22, Toledo, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On March 4, police allegedly found a loaded Ruger-Wrangler 22LR revolver in his vehicle in such a manner it was available to the driver or passenger. There is a specification for forfeiture of the gun as it was property derived from an offense or used in the facilitation of an offense.