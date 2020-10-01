MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as legal and financial issues, common warning signs of the disease, how to better manage behaviors, and how to better communicate and have difficult conversations.
The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.
Monday, Effective Communication Strategies, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 1 p.m.
Thursday, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 13 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 2 p.m.
Oct.13 Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - Tips From the Latest Research 5 p.m.
Oct. 14 Dementia Conversations 10 a.m.
Oct. 14 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 Legal and Financial 6 p.m.