TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes.
They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, coronavirus challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself. The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.
Monday, Dementia Conversations 2 p.m.
Monday, Caregiving From Afar 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Effective Communication Strategies 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Safety at Home 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Healthy Living for your Brain and Body 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers-Middle Stage 3:30 p.m.
June 11, Activities at Home 10 a.m.
June 11, Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers-Late Stage 3:30 p.m.