Family members caring for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias can continue to gain the support and education they need through digital resources.
Virtual support groups provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers and allow participants the opportunity to exchange practical information on care giving challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues, and share feelings, needs and concerns.
“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all Ohio caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said program director, Pam Myers. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”
Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
Upcoming virtual education programs include:
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
April 27 at 1 p.m.
• Effective Communication Strategies
Monday at 11 a.m.
April 26 at 6 p.m.
April 28 at 4 p.m.
• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
April 24 and 28 at 11 a.m.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
Thursday at noon
April 22 at 2 p.m.
April 23 at 3:30 p.m.
For a complete list of upcoming education programs with time information, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900. In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
The Alzheimer’s Association provides around-the-clock support for individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias through community-based services, 24/7 Helpline and resources available at alz.org.
More than 16 million family and friends, including 604,000 in Ohio, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.