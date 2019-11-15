Always doe prices? Deer wanders into Walmart, slips around - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Always doe prices? Deer wanders into Walmart, slips around

Friday, November 15, 2019 12:27 pm

Always doe prices? Deer wanders into Walmart, slips around

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — A whitetail went retail for a bit this week when it entered a Walmart store in Ohio.

Patrons in Wooster in northeastern Ohio say the deer was kicking shelves as it walked through the store Wednesday afternoon.

Friday, November 15, 2019 12:27 pm.

