Rain is adding up in Wood County, causing problems for golfers and farmers.
Rainfall was heavy all over the county this weekend, but spotty and not well reflected at Bowling Green Water Pollution Control, which is the official word on federal collection numbers for the county. Friday had 0.13 inches of rain, Saturday had 1.53 and Sunday had 0.02.
“Two weekends in a row really gets you to pay attention. You start looking at the storms,” Wood County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Klein said. “This is one of our goals to start getting things in the mitigation plans, to start helping communities out, because flooding is just so costly and so disruptive. It does a lot of damage and it’s not always covered by insurance.”
A Bowling Green golf course recorded 3 inches rain over the weekend.
Jonathan Lenox, golf director at Stone Ridge Golf Club, said they had around 2.5 inches of rain at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. There was another half inch by Sunday morning.
“Stone Ridge has gauges on two sides of the course and sometimes one side gets more than they other,” Lenox said. “We were able to stay open, but it probably was not the best conditions, because it didn’t have time to drain off.”
Klein said southern areas of the county had minor levels of flooding around Bloomdale and Fostoria. He did not have official numbers from either location, but this was the second weekend in a row where there were water problems.
“Up in the northern part of the county, it wasn’t anything really horrible. It seems like most of the stuff we heard about was centered around Bloomdale. Some of the flooding there and most of the people we talked to there said that they get flooding like this every 20 years, or so,” Klein said. “This is where it gets challenging. We’re getting water from other places, water that didn’t originate here.”
He said that heavy rains in Hancock County could raise the level of the Portage River, or show significant increases on the Maumee River. Klein said he doesn’t believe it will be causing much more than flooding in basements or low lying areas, with farms significantly affected, but it all adds up.
The flooding level did not reach the emergency threshold of 12 inches, necessary for federal government intervention. The most notable aspect of the rains is that this level is atypical for Bloomdale, and virtually the same thing has happened for the last two weekends in a row.
The five-year overhaul of the county emergency management plan isn’t due for another big overhaul until 2023, but these events will be noted.
Klein recommended looking over insurance policies, because these are unusual events.
“Flood insurance is one of those ones that if it’s not mandated people don’t want to have anything to do with it,” Klein said. “Isolated incidents, with one or two homes, aren’t going to be enough to get a declaration.”
He said he is also looking for volunteers for getting local readings from around the county, because there can be significant variations.
Jim Carter, with the Wood County Soil and Water District, saw similar variations. He had less then one inch of rain on his Bloomdale area farm.
“I talked to another person on the other side of town and they had 3 inches,” Carter said. “The previous weekend I had a 4-inch event and some areas had seven.”
For crops, he said the rule of thumb for July is one inch of rain per week.
“A little drier is what I would like to have. Over all, the county is pretty soggy,” Carter said.