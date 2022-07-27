NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher Wednesday, with a raft of corporate earnings reports sparking a sharp rebound from losses a day earlier. The S&P 500 is up about a percent at the opening bell and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite is posting even stronger gains. Alphabet shares are gaining after Google's parent company reported second-quarter numbers overnight that investors seem to like, and Boeing and Microsoft are also rising on their second-quarter report. Investors will turn their focus later today to an expected decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

