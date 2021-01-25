ROSSFORD — Allied Universal is seeking to hire 75+ security professionals in the Toledo and Columbus areas.
The company is holding open house hiring events on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at at 1001 Dixie Hwy. in Rossford and on Feb. 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Columbus branch office at 2740 Airport Drive, Suite 210.
In addition to in-person interviews, Allied Universal’s virtual interview process allows applicants to complete the company’s online application through video interviewing technology. Applicants can apply at https://jobs.aus.com/.
“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” said David Tatarczuk, regional recruiter at Allied Universal.
“Our clients, and the public at large, rely on us to keep our communities and businesses safe and secure especially during these challenging times,” said Steve Jones, chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Our security professionals play a pivotal part ensuring facilities can continue business as usual and other businesses that had to close, can rest assured that their assets will remain protected.”
For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) and holidays and. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer.