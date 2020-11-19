The couple initially charged in Lake Township with terrorism will remain in jail until bond is posted.
John Davison, 38, and Vicki Davison, 33, both of Newport News, Virginia, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
They were arrested Sept. 21 after they were found walking on the railroad tracks near the executive airport with shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack with a gun and ammunition.
John Davison was indicted in October with carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; inducing panic, a second-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.
If found guilty, he faces 18 months in prison on the CCW charge, a maximum eight to 12 years on the inducing panic charge, and 180 days on the misdemeanor charge.
Defense attorney Steven Spitler entered pleas of not guilty to all three charges on behalf of his client.
He said Davison was honorably discharged from the Navy after eight years and has no prior record. He asked that his client be released on his own recognizance.
Spitler said he has been in contact with Veterans Affairs and Davison is in serious danger of losing his housing.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos asked for the bond of $50,500 continue with no 10% allowed due to the severity of the charges.
Mack concurred and stipulated if bond is posted, he can have no contact with the co-defendant, who was his wife.
A pretrial has been set for Nov. 30.
Vicki Davison was indicted for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.
If she is found guilty, she could face up to 18 months in prison on the felony charge and 180 days in jail on the misdemeanor charge, Mack said.
Leann Striker, standing in for public defender Justin Daler, said her client has no prior record and there is concern she could lose her VA housing if she remains in Ohio.
An apparent deal had been made between the state and Daler that if Vicki Davison pleaded guilty, she could be released as early as Monday. Daler is out of the office due to coronavirus.
Boos said that the weapons charge resulted in the evacuation of area schools.
Mack continued bond of $50,500 but allowed for payment of 10%. If bond is posted, Davison must have no contact with her co-defendant, who is her husband.
A trial date has been set for Dec. 7.
A competency exam of both defendants found them competent to stand trial.
Both were returned to the Wood County Justice Center after their appearance.
At the time of their arrest, they also had been charged with making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony.
Court papers indicate that the gun they had in their possession was either loaded or had ammunition readily available.
The inducing panic charge is due to the lockdown of the Lake Local Schools campus for almost three hours during the investigation.
The Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township is a designated reliever airport to Toledo Express Airport. Trump was holding a rally that night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton.
An employee of GetGo Transportation, near Lemoyne and Ayers roads, called Lake Township police to report two people had exited a vehicle and were walking on the tracks behind the airport. They had a backpack and shovels, the employee said.
Police immediately converged on the couple, who were taken into custody without incident.
In their possession were two shovels and a pitchfork. The backpack had a Glock pistol with extended magazine, 200 rounds of ammunition and four tourniquets.
Four K-9s searched the high school football stadium. When that was cleared, the Lake students were moved there and the school buildings were searched.