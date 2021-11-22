An Indiana man with a loaded gun in his truck and a reported blood alcohol content of 0.250 was arrested in Bowling Green on Friday.
Craig McKinsey, 22, Losantville, Indiana, was stopped by a Bowling Green Police Division officer on Saturday at 11:09 p.m. after he reportedly failed to use a turn signal and followed another vehicle too closely.
According to the BGPD report, McKinsey was stopped on the East Wooster Street roundabout near Interstate 75.
There were six people in his truck, which smelled of alcohol, according to the report.
When asked, McKinsey said he had a 9 mm handgun in the center console, and a concealed carry permit. However, he did not notify the officer of the gun at the initial stop, the report said.
McKinsey was arrested for improperly handling firearms while intoxicated, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and turn and stop signal. He was also cited for failing to notify a peace officer of firearms in the vehicle.
He was taken to the Wood County jail.