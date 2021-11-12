MILLBURY — Trains continue to be a pain in Lake Township, blocking crossings for long periods of time.
“We’re doing what we can on a local level, but it’s not getting any better,” said Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer at a trustees meeting earlier this month.
The Norfolk-Southern train issue has been mentioned at almost every trustee meeting since June.
Marvin Burns, a township resident, has been keeping a log of problem areas.
Some of the frequently blocked crossings include Lemoyne, Pemberville, Walbridge, Bradner and Fostoria roads.
In a log submitted to the trustees, he said that Walbridge Road was blocked more this past week than any time in the last nine weeks.
It was blocked 34.3 and 24.2 hours the past two weeks for a total of 58.5 hours, Burns said. On Oct. 24, he said Walbridge Road was blocked three times for a total of 8 hours, with about 30-minute breaks between blockages. On Oct. 29, into the morning of Oct. 30, Walbridge Road was blocked for 12 continuous hours, he said.
Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said he has been in contact with U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg.
Norfolk-Southern Railroad representatives have not responded, Hummer said.
“We’ve made a pretty reasonable request, to break Walbridge Road,” he said, meaning “break” the train so the tracks are passable.
“We’re not asking to break every crossing, but give us a vent so we can get through,” Hummer said.
Solicitor Phil Dombey said, in his experience, the railroad does not communicate well.
“When you deal with the railroad, you might as well just be talking to a brick wall,” he said.
“They have all the power in the world. They never respond,” Dombey said. “Keep pounding, that’s all you can do, but it’s much more than an uphill battle.”
Also at the Nov. 3 meeting, the trustees:
• Authorized $1,444 to Ziegler Tire, Walbridge, for four new tires for the Firehawk Pursuit vehicle.
• Voted to pay $1,015 to Fire Safety Services, Huntsville, for annual fit testing of the individual SCBA face pieces for the firefighters.
• Approved spending $10,676 to Fallsway, Akron, for preventative maintenance and needed repairs to Engine 28 and Ladder Truck 28 for the fire department.
• Went into a 10-minute executive session to discuss pending legal action. No action was taken.