All 7.8 million registered voters in Ohio will be getting absentee ballot request forms mailed to them from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.
On Monday, the Ohio Controlling Board authorized the use of federal dollars to allow the secretary of state’s office to send absentee ballot request forms.
“The state will be mailing an absentee application to every voter in the state and they are telling us they are going to hit mail boxes around Labor Day,” said Wood County Board of Elections Co-Director Terry Burton.
He added that many Wood County voters are ahead of the secretary of state.
“Many people during the primary election, and then during the extended primary election, opted at that time to submit absentee applications for both the primary and general elections. We will save those general election applications and put those on this summer. People who want to get ahead of it can log onto our website and get an absentee ballot application. They can go ahead and send it. We will save those and put those on for November,” Burton said.
It is unknown how many of those general election absentee ballot applications are already in.
“We keep them in a folder waiting. I have no idea how many we have,” said Wood County Board of Elections Co-Director Carol DeJong.
They will not begin processing the applications until after the Aug. 4 Special Election.
Those ballots will start to be mailed to voters Oct. 6.
“For nearly a decade, Ohioans have received an absentee ballot request ahead of the Presidential and Gubernatorial General Election, and today’s controlling board action ensures that will be the case again this year,” said Frank LaRose, secretary of state. “Sending the request – not the ballot – helps voters participate in the election and means each registered voter in Ohio can continue to choose one of three options available to them – early voting, absentee voting by mail, or voting in person on Election Day.”
The mailing of the request forms is estimated to cost around $1.5 million. This cost will be covered entirely through federal funds, not state dollars.
Unlike the primary, Burton said that the Nov. 3 general election has not had any changes and is currently expected to be run normally.
Burton pointed out that voters who want to vote absentee for the August Special Election, need to make that ballot request separately from the general election request.
To receive an absentee ballot, the request forms must be mailed in or dropped off to the board of elections office, 1 Courthouse Square, Bowling Green.
Burton said that some ballot requests are also in for the Special Election. Those ballots will begin to be mailed out on July 7. Voters may also take part in Early Voting starting on July 7. Masks are required to enter the courthouse complex.
All voters who are eligible for the Aug. 4 Special Election will be mailed a postcard informing them that their polling location has been temporarily moved to the Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene, 1855 Gorrill Road. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.