Free coronavirus testing for Bowling Green State University students who live off campus will be offered starting Tuesday.
For students living off campus, BGSU will provide free COVID-19 testing in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, according to the Wednesday university update on coronavirus. This testing is free and available by appointment for BGSU students.
Times and dates for PCR COVID-19 testing, with results in 24-48 hours, is available on the Forward Falcons website, https://www.bgsu.edu/covid19/testing.html, where students can sign up for a test now.
This free on-campus testing will focus first on students as they return to Bowling Green from hometown communities. Testing for faculty and staff will be offered after the semester begins.
Students who plan to live in residence halls will complete a free at-home COVID-19 PCR test prior to their move-in. On-campus students received an email Dec. 26 with a custom link to order their free testing kit from Vault. The tests will be shipped via UPS overnight to the address provided in the order request form. To have a custom link resent, email health@bgsu.edu.
Students should complete their at-home COVID-19 test 4 days prior to their scheduled move-in date. A step-by-step guide to completing your at-home test is provided in the kit. To take your test, you will join a Zoom room with a professional health care provider who will guide you through the saliva test to ensure accuracy. Once you complete the test, you will need to take the prepaid overnight return envelope to a UPS drop-off point on the same day. Find a UPS location near you.
Students will receive an email from hello@updates.vaulthealth.com with the results of the COVID-19 test within 24 hours of your test arriving at the lab. If the test is positive, it is the expectation that the student will delay move-in and isolate at home.
Participation in the program is expected as part of the COVID-19 Personal and Community Health Requirements and Falcon Commitment, which aims to serve the university’s public health mission of monitoring and reducing the transmission of COVID-19.
Anyone with questions regarding the COVID-19 testing should email health@bgsu.edu or call the BGSU COVID-19 Hotline at 419-372-3000. The hotline is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. Voicemail is checked regularly and calls are returned on Sundays and holidays.