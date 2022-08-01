Biden Afghanistan

In this file image from television transmitted by the Arab news channel Al-Jazeera on Jan. 30, 2006, al-Qaida's then deputy leader Ayman al-Zawahri gestures while addressing the camera. Al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaida leader, was killed by the U.S. over the weekend in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the operation on Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022, from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Al-Jazeera, File)

 Anonymous

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Ayman al-Zawahri, an Egyptian surgeon who became a mastermind of jihad against the West and who took over as al-Qaida leader after Osama bin Laden's death in a U.S. raid, has been killed. He was 71.

Five people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that a CIA drone strike killed al-Zawahri over the weekend in Afghanistan. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

