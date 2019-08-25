Air Force base now employs more than 30,000 people - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Air Force base now employs more than 30,000 people

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 25, 2019 11:12 am

Air Force base now employs more than 30,000 people

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Air Force base in Ohio now employs more than 30,000 people for the first time in decades.

Leaders at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton expect personnel numbers to continue to grow.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Sunday, August 25, 2019 11:12 am.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]