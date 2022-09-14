Representatives and equipment from numerous emergency response, utility and associated organizations will be on hand Saturday as Middleton Township hosts its annual Community Safety Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the township complex north of Bowling Green.

Highlights will include the landing of an air ambulance from the Promedica Air fleet, a high-voltage demonstration by FirstEnergy, extrication demonstrations by Middleton Township Fire and EMS Departments as well as hands-on activities for children.

