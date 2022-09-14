Representatives and equipment from numerous emergency response, utility and associated organizations will be on hand Saturday as Middleton Township hosts its annual Community Safety Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the township complex north of Bowling Green.
Highlights will include the landing of an air ambulance from the Promedica Air fleet, a high-voltage demonstration by FirstEnergy, extrication demonstrations by Middleton Township Fire and EMS Departments as well as hands-on activities for children.
“Community Safety Day is designed to be fun and educational for all ages, providing residents and other attendees a chance to meet local first-line responders and experience the high-tech vehicles and gear used to protect lives and property firsthand,” said Steve Asmus, chief of the Middleton Township Fire Department.
Other scheduled participants include the American Red Cross, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wood County Emergency Management Agency, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Solid Waste Management District, Northwestern Water & Sewer District, Haskins Police Department, Columbia Gas, Waterville Gas, Suburban Natural Gas and Or’s Sunoco Towing of Haskins.
Community Safety Day will take place at the Middleton Township administrative complex, 21745 N. Dixie Hwy. For more information, contact Middleton Township at 419-352-1480 or visit middletontownship.com for updates.