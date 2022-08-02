Severe Weather Appalachia

A truck is washed away by floodwaters in the Troublesome Creek near Main Street, in Hindman, Ky., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The creek has started to recede, leaving business owners in the town to start cleanup efforts. (Amanda Rossmann/Courier Journal via AP)

 Amanda Rossmann

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover.

"It's going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at his morning briefing on the disaster.

