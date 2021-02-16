Deaths in Wood County due to coronavirus increased by 25 on Tuesday as statistics were adjusted to reflect the state oversight last week.
There have been 192 deaths, which is an increase of 25 since local statistics were last updated on Feb. 11.
Of the 25 additional deaths being reported, 24 occurred in November and December, the health department stated.
It was announced on Feb. 11 that the Ohio Health Department would restructure its infectious disease division following the discovery of as many as 4,000 unreported COVID-19 deaths and will investigate how the error happened, the state health director said last week.
The state health department said that “process issues affecting the reconciliation and reporting of these deaths” began in October, with most occurring in November and December. The department identified the problem during a routine employee training.
The error reportedly occurred when state health officials were reconciling the state’s death certificate database with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s infectious diseases database.
It’s not uncommon for health officials to update coronavirus death totals based on data analysis, though not to the extent of Ohio’s massive adjustment.
There have been 11,268 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update. The statistics are usually updated on Mondays and Thursdays, but Monday was the Presidents Day holiday. The update was posted late Tuesday.
This is an increase of 174 cases since Feb. 11.
There are 90 active cases; this is a decrease of 39 since Feb. 11.
There have been 552 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,380 males and 5,888 females.
There have been 91 men and 101 women who have died. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 36 in their 80s, 21 in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, 15 were in their 90s, 37 were in their 80s, 23 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, one in his 50s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 15,955 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 12.20% of the population. The number was 15,742 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 1,324,206 vaccines started, affecting 11.33% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 813,465 confirmed cases and 14,000 confirmed deaths.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)