PERRYSBURG — Former Mayor Jon Orser is known about town for his years of political activism, but few realize that it was his years spent in Africa with the State Department that led him to local politics.
“It was a very useful thing for someone my age to go there — 26 — because you got to see a whole range of cultures,” Orser said of his time at the embassy in the Ivory Coast.
He compares his time in Africa, which was peaceful and allowed free movement, to that of today. Boko Haram, the Islamic sectarian movement that is commonly considered a terrorist organization, operates within 10 miles of where Orser worked in Chad.
“We lived very freely,” Orser said. “It would just be very different now.”
During one excursion he and some friends went to the Waza National Park in Cameroon, which was close to where he was staying in Chad.
“I remember going to the game preserve. There was a herd of elephants. The guide said ‘you can do this, because we’re definitely down wind of them.’ There was a whole group, with the big matriarch,” Orser said. “I remember seeing them all there. We were pretty close. Then I sort of thought to myself, we were down wind, but what if the wind changes?”
He has thought about the concept of changing political winds often in the following decades.
Orser started working in the Foreign Service Reserve in 1966, as an information officer for the U.S. Information Service, a division of the State Department. He did two tours of duty at the U.S. Embassies in Abidjan, the capital of the Ivory Coast, and in N’djamena, Chad.
Orser grew up in Perrysburg, until going to high school in Massachusetts and then graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in political science. He said the degree was not very helpful with his State Department duties.
“The people who do well on the foreign service exam are generalists. They are people that know about a variety of disciplines,” Orser said.
In his official duties he worked with media outlets promoting U.S. interests with distribution of press releases, radio and television information. It was the special events which he found most interesting.
The service allowed him to see the many landscapes and meet a wide variety of people, from Vietnamese, who were escaping the Vietnam War, to Lebanese businessmen and the African people.
The Ivory Coast has always been one of the most prosperous African nations and Abidjan was the capital when Orser worked there.
“If you traveled there, very few people would travel for fun,” Orser said.
He described the roads as being mostly dirt roads that were used by large trucks for shipping purposes. So when he wanted to go to a friend’s wedding, in Nigeria, he had to take a train for two nights and then fly on a DC3 West African Commissary Services supply plane, sitting on the small fold-down jump seat.
The people had achieved independence from France in 1960. Felix Houphouët-Boigny was the president until 1993. He had been part of the French cabinet. Today the capital has modern high rise buildings and expressways, but things were different when Orser worked there.
“He was a world class statesmen,” Orser said of the president.
In 1989, the UNESCO Félix Houphouët-Boigny Peace Prize was in his honor. After his death in 1993, the country endured several coups and a civil war in 2012.
Houphouët-Boigny had been a doctor, but was African and a member of the Baoulé tribe, one of 60 ethnic groups. Each of those groups has a different language, so French became the common language and Orser is fluent.
During Orser’s appointment in Chad he worked on learning the other primary language, Chadian Arabic.
“I enjoyed being there also, because the city was smaller than Abidjan,” Orser said.
While in Abdijan, Orser lived in an apartment that was attached to the embassy; in Chad he had his own house with a small fenced yard.
One memorable market day, sheiks came to town to trade.
“They would come in with an entourage and they would come down the street riding camels. They were all really immaculate, wearing burnouse robes and really nice sunglasses and they had trumpeters blowing. It was like ‘Here comes the man,’” Orser said.
After returning to the U.S. he took business classes at the University of Toledo and the University of Michigan. Those courses led to his future business ventures, which he still works at today.
“I manage a personal investment program and I have a small company that buys houses in the historic district (of Perrysburg) and rents them. I’m also involved in the Toledo Symphony and the Toledo Zoo,” Orser said.
It was those days in Africa that brought Orser to the world of local politics.
A contact from his days in Africa convinced him to work on the campaign of Bill Cox, who was running for lieutenant governor in Kentucky. That campaign led to an Ohio position on the 1980 Jimmy Carter Presidential reelection campaign. From there he won Perrysburg city council positions, starting in 1985, eventually becoming mayor.
Orser lives in the historic district of downtown Perrysburg with his partner, Councilwoman Deborah Born, and their two Yorkies, Ludwig and Elle.