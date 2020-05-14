PORT CLINTON — African Safari Wildlife Park reopened today, after getting approval from county health officials.
The 65-acre drive-thru safari park will be open daily, rain or shine, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last car admitted at 4 p.m. until May 22 when the summer season begins and hours are extended. On Saturday and Sunday, the park will be operating under pre-summer season hours, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with the last car admitted at 5 p.m.
The park has been closed since the fall when a barn fire killed 10 animals.
The Nov. 28 blaze broke out in the southwest corner of a barn, killing three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok. Springboks and bongos are types of antelope. Officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped.
The cause was undetermined given extensive damage to the building, state fire officials said. It’s also unknown whether a power outage the day before was connected to the fire.
The park is an open outdoor recreation area. Guests and employees are asked to comply with social distancing requirements.
The park is following current CDC and prevention guidelines and recommendations by encouraging staff and guests to stay home if they are unwell, emphasizing respiratory etiquette and hygiene, as well as the routine cleaning of all surfaces.
Visitors in vehicles can be nose-to-nose with over 400 individual animals in the drive-thru safari. The park provides a safe family activity and an educational environment all while promoting the appreciation of wildlife.
Guests will have the opportunity to view and feed alpacas, llamas, watusi and highland cattle, bactrian camels, fallow deer, sika deer, elk, bison, emu and zebra. Giraffe and African antelope species will return once the weather permits.
African Safari Wildlife Park is located at 267 S. Lightner Road.
For more information, visit www.AfricanSafariWildlifePark.com.